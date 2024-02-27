Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 59-year-old man died in hospital following a single vehicle collision on a country lane in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened in Barby Lane, between Hillmorton and Barby, near Kilsby on Sunday (February 25) at about 3.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the driver of a silver Mercedes left the carriageway and came to rest in a ditch.

The collision happened in Barby Lane.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The driver – a 59-year-old man – was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000114722.