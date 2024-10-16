50 years of Favell: Take a look back at when Weston Favell Shopping Centre hit the headlines

The shopping centre has featured many times in the Chronicle & Echo print newspapers over the years.

The team looks back fondly on when they made the local headlines for positive reasons, and have proudly kept hold of these nostalgic newspaper cuttings.

From a front page spread in May 1999 to mark the continuation of free parking for customers, to staff members being thanked by police for nabbing thieves, here are 11 times the shopping centre made positive press.

Centre manager Kevin Legg and his team invite the Northampton community to their 50th anniversary exhibition, which is now on display until the end of November. You can take a look at a range of photos and hear interviews with long-standing staff members and customers.

The big birthday bash is planned for Tuesday, October 29, when the original Wombles will be returning 50 years on from when they opened the shopping centre. Everyone is invited to visit and share this special day with the team and businesses.

The Chronicle & Echo is working with Weston Favell Shopping Centre until the end of October to mark the celebration. If you would like to share your memories and pictures, email [email protected].

From as early as October 1974, take a look back at when Weston Favell Shopping Centre hit the headlines…

1 . May 27th 1999

2 . May 24th 1999

3 . November 29th 1999

4 . February 4th 1999