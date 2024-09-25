50 cyclists for 50 years: Annual challenge from Northampton to Paris in aid of invaluable Hope Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifty cyclists are set to take part in an annual challenge from Northampton to Paris, in the hopes of raising £50,000 for the Hope Centre during its 50th year.

The Hope Centre is celebrating a double milestone this year, with the five-decade anniversary of the charity and a decade of the Ride4Hope.

This year’s participants will embark on the journey to Paris, with an ambitious fundraising target to support the charity’s mission of helping the homeless and disadvantaged in Northampton.

The cyclists will depart from the Mercure Hotel on October 3 and are expected to arrive in Paris three days later, on October 6.

They have a challenging yet scenic route in store, which will take them through the Surrey Hills, along the Normandy coastline and over the Pegasus Bridge – before following the River Seine into the heart of Paris.

The final leg of the ride will see the cyclists circle the Arc de Triomphe, ride down the Champ-Elysees and finish at the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The Ride4Hope challenge was initiated by Adrian Pryce, former chairman of the Hope Centre.

With little planning and no ferries or hotels booked, Adrian and a small team of three cyclists set off for Ypres on their first charity ride.

What started as a last minute challenge has expanded in scale and ambition, with riders travelling to destinations like Amsterdam and Utrecht. A virtual ride around the world was even completed during the pandemic.

To date, the Ride4Hope challenge has raised more than £330,000 for the Hope Centre – with 270 riders having taken part over the course of the decade.

This year’s £50,000 target, if reached, will be a record and help continue the charity’s vital work at a time when demand is at an all-time high.

Alex Copeland, CEO of the Hope Centre, said: “It’s incredible to consider the distances travelled by the Ride4Hope events over the last decade, and we are in awe of how the team continues to take on new challenges each year to raise money for us.

“The rising cost of living and soaring rents have placed an enormous strain on our charity, and the number of people accessing our homeless services has doubled in the past year alone.”

The event is proudly sponsored by headliner In N’ Out Autocentres, alongside three businesses – Rotary Northampton, DWIFA and Brackmills Industrial Estate. They have each played an integral part in making this year’s ride a success.

For more information on the Hope Centre or to make a donation during their 50th anniversary year, visit their website here.