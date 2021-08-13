48 marathons, 48 days, across 48 counties: Former strongman set to to run 41st consecutive marathon in Northamptonshire this weekend

A former strongman and rugby player will be running around a Northamptonshire reservoir this weekend as part of his mammoth 48 marathons in 48 days across 48 counties challenge.

John Clark, who started his challenge on July 5 in Northumberland, will be running around Pitsford Reservoir 4.2 times at 10am on Saturday (August 14) to complete his 41st consecutive marathon.

The runner is aiming to raise £48,000 for Miles4Meals, a charity that tackles food poverty in the UK, and The Trusell Trust, which works with foodbanks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Clark started his mammoth challenge on July 5 and has ran a marathon a day ever since

So far, at the time of writing (August 13), John has raised £23,000 of his target.

John wrote on his JustGiving page: "The aim is simple, to raise awareness of the ongoing and escalating issue of child food poverty in the UK and of the Miles4Meals Initiative.

"With 8.4 million people living in food crisis, together we can make a difference.

"Please help us with your own events to raise awareness and much needed funding to help ensure no child goes to bed hungry.

Pitsford Reservoir

"50 per cent will go directly to The Trussell Trust and 50% to Miles4Meals."

John recently wrote on his Instagram page: "Part of the reason why I do these challenges is to see what my true character is when at my worst or lowest, and today I lived by my own mantra of, 'just keep moving forwards'."

John is urging everyone from each county he visits to come and show their support, which is exactly what 40 members of the Empowerment Training Centre gym (EPTC), in Freehold Street, Northampton, is doing.

Suzy Keeping, from EPTC, said: "He’s getting to the stage now where he really is so tired, his body is begging him to give up, but he just won’t!

"I mean, I don’t know him personally but I’ve followed his extraordinary journey online, and to have people turn up and run with him is such a huge morale boost for him!

"It doesn’t matter if people run regularly or not. I will be giving it a go to run a 10k (one lap of Pitsford) which I have never done before and walking the rest.

"If this guy can do 48 in 48 days, I can give one a go!

"Families are welcome, dogs are welcome! We just want to show this guy the support that he absolutely deserves!"

Kath Middleditch, from EPTC, added: "I think John's mission is something everyone can relate to at the moment. Like the public campaigns of Marcus Rashford, I think people realise food poverty is a big issue and is wrong.

"I really admire him doing this crazy challenge.

"Here at EPTC, we have raised over £1,000 towards his total."