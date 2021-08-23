42 pictures of Race for Life and Pretty Muddy in Northampton's Abington Park

On Saturday (August 21) Race for Life returned to Northampton with its 10K event and the Pretty Muddy race.

Hundreds of people jogged, walked, ran, laughed and smiled their way around the course in Abington Park in a bid to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK.

Last year, the charity lost out on millions of pounds as its Race for Life events had to be cancelled due to the pandemic and the ban on mass gatherings as some people took part at home instead.

This year the events had to be put back, but following on from this weekend, it looks as though they are still hugely popular and successful.

Below is 42 pictures taken at Northampton's Race for Life - spot anyone you know?

1. Northampton Race for Life 2021

2. Northampton Race for Life 2021

3. Northampton Race for Life 2021

4. Northampton Race for Life 2021