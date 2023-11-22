36 candles lit to remember those tragically killed on the county’s roads in 2022 – the third highest in the last decade

“Every one of these lives was precious, full of hopes and dreams. They were daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, partners, wives, husbands, grandchildren, grandparents and friends”

The annual service held to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims took place last Sunday (November 19) – with 36 candles lit to remember those tragically killed on the county’s roads last year.

Many gathered to remember, including those affected by the loss of a loved one in a road traffic incident.

It also shone a light on those who have been injured, and the emergency services who do the best they can to act quickly to save those involved and continually support them.

As well as lighting 36 candles, which is the third highest number of deaths on Northamptonshire’s roads in the last decade, 36 pairs of shoes were laid at the front of the service.

Chris Taylor, father of Rebecca who tragically passed away in a road traffic incident in 2008, said this as part of his speech at the service: “Every one of these lives was precious, full of hopes and dreams. They were daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, partners, wives, husbands, grandchildren, grandparents, and friends.

“Road injuries kill more people than AIDS/HIV and malaria combined and are the main cause of death for those aged five to 29. 1.3 million people are killed on the world’s roads every year.”

It was in 2011 that the first UN Decade of Action for Road Safety was launched, with a target of halving road deaths by 2020.

Between 2003 and 2012, road deaths reduced by 50 percent – but Chris informed attendees that the Department for Transport’s 2011 strategic framework for road safety provided no targets for the UK between 2013 and 2022 and the reduction in road deaths plateaued to just one percent.

“The last 10 years have sadly been a massive missed opportunity to reduce the burden that road trauma places on society” Chris added.

“The value of preventing collisions and casualties in the UK in 2022 was estimated as £43.2 billion, that is £830 million every week. The value of preventing one death is £2.25 million, however, the loss of a life and the impact it has on family and friends can never be measured that way.”

The service was attended by Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, representatives from the emergency services, and the Mayor of Northampton Stephen Hibbert.

Musical performances also formed part of the service.

This week is Brake charity’s road safety week with the theme ‘let’s talk about speed’, as it was a factor in more than a quarter of fatal collisions in 2020.

Chris concluded the service: “The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims asks us to remember, support and act.

“I would like to thank all of you for coming to today’s service and remembering those killed and seriously injured on our roads.