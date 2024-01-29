News you can trust since 1931
35 locations where speed cameras could be parked in and around Northampton in 2024

Speeding is one of the so-called ‘Fatal Five’ offences — alongside drink-driving, no seatbelt, distractions such as phones and using devices behind the wheel and careless or inconsiderate driving
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:36 GMT

Northamptonshire Police sends out its fleet of enforcement vans every day with cameras watching for motorists breaking the law by driving dangerously faster than the speed limit, not wearing seatbelts or using their phone behind the wheel.

These are 35 locations in and around Northampton that are listed on the force’s website. There’s another 130-odd spots scattered around Northamptonshire, too, where transgressors could land themselves a hefty fine and points on their licence.

Operations manager previously said Matt O’Connell said: “Driving at excess or inappropriate speed is one of the biggest causation factors in collisions and even just a few miles per hour over the limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”

Here are 35 locations where Northamptonshire Police’s enforcement vans could be parked in and around Northampton, according to the Northamptonshire Police website. Accurate as of January 29, 2024.

Our images are illustrative only and do not indicate the precise locations where these vans park, which could change without notice.

Full list of where speed cameras could be located in and around Northampton in 2024...

1. Where speed cameras could be located in Northampton

Full list of where speed cameras could be located in and around Northampton in 2024... Photo: contributed

Speed Limit: 30mph

2. Banbury Lane

Speed Limit: 30mph Photo: Google

Speed Limit: 30mph

3. Ladybridge Drive

Speed Limit: 30mph Photo: Google

Speed Limit: 30mph

4. Rowtree Road

Speed Limit: 30mph Photo: Northamptonshire Police

