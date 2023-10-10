News you can trust since 1931
34 roads in and around Northampton where speed cameras could be parked

Speeding is one of the so-called ‘Fatal Five’ offences — alongside drink-driving, no seatbelt, distractions such as phones and using devices behind the wheel and careless or inconsiderate driving
By Carly Odell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:19 BST

Northamptonshire Police sends out its fleet of enforcement vans every day with cameras watching for motorists breaking the law by driving dangerously faster than the speed limit, not wearing seatbelts or using their phone behind the wheel.

These are 34 locations in and around Northampton that are listed on the force’s website. There’s another 130-odd spots scattered around Northamptonshire, too, where transgressors could land themselves a hefty fine and points on their licence.

Operations manager previously said Matt O’Connell said: “Driving at excess or inappropriate speed is one of the biggest causation factors in collisions and even just a few miles per hour over the limit can have extreme consequences, leaving families devastated by the loss of loved ones.”

Here are 34 locations where Northamptonshire Police’s enforcement vans could be parked in and around Northampton, according to the Northamptonshire Police website.

Our images are illustrative only and do not indicate the precise locations where these vans park, which could change without notice.

Possible speed camera locations are listed on the Northamptonshire Police website.

1. Northampton speed camera locations

Possible speed camera locations are listed on the Northamptonshire Police website. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Speed Limit: 40mph

2. Mereway

Speed Limit: 40mph Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Speed Limit: 30mph

3. Clannell Road, Northampton

Speed Limit: 30mph Photo: Shutterstock

Speed Limit: 30mph

4. Rowtree Road

Speed Limit: 30mph Photo: Northamptonshire Police

