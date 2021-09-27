34 pictures of happy runners tackling the Northampton Half Marathon 2021

The Northampton Half Marathon 2021 took place over the weekend with just under 500 runners taking part.

The half marathon began at 9.30am on Sunday, September 26 with participants commencing their 10 kilometer run at the Guildhall. The track then lopped out to The Racecourse before returning to the Guildhall, past the Shoemakers Museum and the Royal & Derngate theatre before heading out of town for some picturesque countryside views.

The marathon then concluded on the grounds of Delapre Abbey.

Prizes were awarded for first, second and third place male and female competitors while all finishes received a medal and a T-shirt.

Coming in at first place overall was Kenneth Nugent followed by Mark Hill and then Norbert Mihalik.

Good causes participants raised money for include the Northamptonshire Health Charity, The Lewis Foundation and Age UK Northamptonshire.

Did you take part and raise money for any good causes? We would like to hear from you! Email [email protected] with your story.

Here are 34 pictures of the Northampton Half Marathon 2021 taken by our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds:

1. The Northampton Half Marathon on Sunday, September 26 2021. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. The Northampton Half Marathon on Sunday, September 26 2021. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. The Northampton Half Marathon on Sunday, September 26 2021. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. The Northampton Half Marathon on Sunday, September 26 2021. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales