News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
10 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
55 minutes ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
1 hour ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
2 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
3 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

33 celebrities who are from or have links to Northampton

From international sport stars, to actors, musicians, comedians and more

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST

Many famous faces call Northampton home, or grew up here or attended a school in the town.

Some you will definitely know have links to the boot and shoe town, but other you might be surprised by.

There are sports stars, gold medal winners, music legends, a soap star, an actress from one of the most popular shows of the last few years, comedians and more.

Here are 33 celebrities who are from or have links to Northampton.

Just some of the famous faces who are from, or have link to, Northampton.

1. MNCE-27-04-2023-Famous faces Northampton-CENupload

Just some of the famous faces who are from, or have link to, Northampton. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
The DJ and TV presenter was born to a music-mad electrician dad, Martin, and mum Christine, who became a postmistress. Jo went to Campion School in Bugbrooke and swam competitively for Northamptonshire.

2. Jo Whilley

The DJ and TV presenter was born to a music-mad electrician dad, Martin, and mum Christine, who became a postmistress. Jo went to Campion School in Bugbrooke and swam competitively for Northamptonshire. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Photo Sales
The actress made her acting debut as Sansa Stark in the hugely popular television series Game of Thrones, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019. She was born in Northampton but moved to Warwickshire when she was two.

3. Sophie Turner

The actress made her acting debut as Sansa Stark in the hugely popular television series Game of Thrones, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019. She was born in Northampton but moved to Warwickshire when she was two. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Photo Sales
Whispering Bob was born in Northampton in 1946 but only became a music legend after following in his father's footsteps and joined Northamptonshire Police as a cadet for two years.

4. Robert Brinley Joseph Harris

Whispering Bob was born in Northampton in 1946 but only became a music legend after following in his father's footsteps and joined Northamptonshire Police as a cadet for two years. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:Northampton