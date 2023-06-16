News you can trust since 1931
31 celebrities who are from or have links to Northampton

From international sport stars, to actors, musicians, comedians and more
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

Many famous faces call Northampton home, or grew up here or attended a school in the town.

Some you will definitely know have links to the boot and shoe town, but other you might be surprised by.

There are sports stars, gold medal winners, music legends, a soap star, an actress from one of the most popular shows of the last few years, comedians and more.

Here are 31 celebrities who are from or have links to Northampton.

The DJ and TV presenter was born to a music-mad electrician dad, Martin, and mum Christine, who became a postmistress. Jo went to Campion School in Bugbrooke and swam competitively for Northamptonshire.

The actress made her acting debut as Sansa Stark in the hugely popular television series Game of Thrones, for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2019. She was born in Northampton but moved to Warwickshire when she was two.

Whispering Bob was born in Northampton in 1946 but only became a music legend after following in his father's footsteps and joined Northamptonshire Police as a cadet for two years.

