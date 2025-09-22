30 pictures of Cycle4Cynthia 2025 as hundreds take on challenge for Northampton charity

The huge Northampton fundraiser started at The Althorp Estate on Sunday September 21. Five routes set off from the estate, with cyclists taking part in a five, 11, 25, 50 or 70 mile event to raise money for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Kettering Road.

Cyclists were able to enjoy some of the county’s most attractive stately homes including Althorp House, Kelmarsh Hall, Cottesbrooke Hall and Holdenby House, and the weather was on side this year as the sun shone of the riders.

Cycle4Cynthia is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser and this year is its 22nd anniversary. In two decades of the event, more than £750,000 was raised for the hospice.

Take a look at the 30 pictures below from Cycle4Cynthia 2025.

Cycle4Cynthia 2025 Hundreds of cyclists enjoyed the sunshine during the fundraising event on Sunday September 21.

