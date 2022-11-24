30 bikers coming together for Christmas present run for Northampton children’s home next month

Next month, 30 bikers will come together for a Christmas present run for a Northampton children’s home.

The group is made up of staff and regulars from the King Billy Rock Bar, in Commercial Street, and is in aid of Welford House Children’s Home in Welford Road.

Manager of the King Billy, Rachel, said: “Children in care tend not to be thought about first around Christmas time, and we want them to know someone cares and is thinking about them.

The 30 bikers and rockers will meet at the King Billy Rock Bar at 11am on December 17, set off from midday, and ride in a procession to Welford House Children's Home.

“I used to foster teenagers myself and I know they are overlooked.”

Welford House thought it was “great” that the group is rallying together for the present run, which will take place on December 17.

Rachel thought it was brilliant that so many people wanted to take part, and one has a foster child in their care at the moment. She said: “Bikers and rockers tend to get a bad reputation, but we do an awful lot of good that people don’t know about.”

The pub manager would advise anyone thinking of doing something similar to “waste no time”. “It doesn’t take much to make a difference, even if it is an hour out of your day,” she said.