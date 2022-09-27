29 pictures of Cycle4Cynthia in Northampton as more than £40,000 raised already

Hundreds of riders took to the saddle over the weekend to Cyle4Cynthia in Northampton.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s biggest annual fundraiser took place on Sunday (September 25) as 661 riders cycled the five, 10, 25 or 50 mile routes. The event started on the Althorp estate with Earl Spencer and BBC Radio Northampton’s John Griff sounding the start klaxon.

Just two days after the event, a fundraising total has already reached more than £40,000.

Ed Hawkins, a response officer for Northamptonshire Police, took part for the first time this year - cycling 50 miles in tribute to his late mother-in-law, raising an incredible £1,300.

Ed said: "It was such a lovely route. After 33 miles I started to find it difficult but the flapjacks at the pit stops along the way kept me going. I was compelled to take part as a way of giving something back for the exceptional care my partner's mum received as an inpatient at the hospice several times as well as in the comfort of her own home by the hospice at home team."

The hospice hopes the total will continue to increase and smash through the £50,000 mark.

Piroto Labelling Limited stepped in as the headline sponsor for the first time this year.

Below are photographs taken during the event.

1. Cycle4Cynthia 2022 The annual fundraiser for Cynthia Spencer Hospice started at the Althorp Estate on Sunday (September 25). Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

2. Cycle4Cynthia 2022 The annual fundraiser for Cynthia Spencer Hospice started at the Althorp Estate on Sunday (September 25). Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

3. Cycle4Cynthia 2022 The annual fundraiser for Cynthia Spencer Hospice started at the Althorp Estate on Sunday (September 25). Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

4. Cycle4Cynthia 2022 The annual fundraiser for Cynthia Spencer Hospice started at the Althorp Estate on Sunday (September 25). Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales