A 28-year-old, who took her sister’s life into her own hands and fought for her mental health diagnosis, has been named ‘carer of the year’.

Chantelle Jones wanted to share her story of resilience, throughout her sister’s six years of struggles.

A wrong diagnosis led to the severe deterioration in her sister’s mental health – who is just two years younger than Chantelle.

This all began seven years ago when Chantelle’s sister Nikisha was 19 years old.

Having experienced the symptoms of psychosis and schizophrenia, Nikisha was wrongly diagnosed with a personality disorder and Chantelle described the way her sister was treated as a “hindrance”.

They first sought help when Nikisha believed she had a microchip in her brain and she was given antidepressants, before her personality disorder diagnosis.

Despite the 19-year-old’s lack of control at the time, Chantelle and her family were not involved in the process by medical professionals – which was a huge concern for them.

Being given the wrong medication for the incorrect diagnosis made Nikisha’s symptoms worse. She experienced strong delusions, and could not work or ration with her normal life.

“They left her to it,” Chantelle told this newspaper. “She wasn’t in control and was living her life like someone with severe dementia. She would walk around aimlessly and not know what she was doing.”

Chantelle says as there was a lack of belief in what Nikisha and her family were saying, her sister lost trust in people and the situation worsened.

During this time, Chantelle relentlessly pleaded with professionals to get Nikisha the support she needed – making calls, writing letters and sending emails. Though her pleas seemed to fall on deaf ears, Chantelle refused to give up on her sister.

Chantelle became her sister’s carer when Nikisha was 21 years old and took on the “huge responsibility” of ensuring she was okay all day everyday.

“I felt like I’d had a child,” she said. “I stopped making sure I was okay. I had my sister’s life in my hands everyday. I couldn’t sleep now knowing what she was doing.”

When asked how it felt to be dismissed in this way, Chantelle said: “It was really sad. The main people we hoped would listen wouldn’t believe us. We were frustrated and disheartened.

“I feel sad for the people who don’t have families who can fight for them and fall between the gaps in the system.”

Chantelle’s persistence eventually led her to PALS and she was connected with the “amazing” individuals at Carers Corner and Northamptonshire Carers.

Over several years, the dedication and guidance of those who were willing to listen helped Nikisha make a “remarkable transformation”.

Nikisha was taken into hospital for six months in March, when she received the long-awaited psychosis diagnosis. The schizophrenia diagnosis happened a couple of months later in May.

Having received the correct diagnoses and appropriate medication, Nikisha is now “thriving” in supported living and “back to her true self”.

“I was happy I was listened to,” said Chantelle. “My own mental health started to suffer. I thought I was imagining it and going crazy. I was losing weight and had a heart condition because of the stress.”

Chantelle was named ‘carer of the year’ at the Northamptonshire Carer Awards 2023 at the end of September.

The 28-year-old does not just see this as a personal achievement, but an “opportunity to shed light on the immense support available for those in need”.

Chantelle believes her story is a testament to the power of perseverance, the importance of proper support networks, and the incredible work being done across the county for those experiencing challenges.

“If you feel in your heart you are right, don’t give up,” said Chantelle, when asked what message she wanted to send. “Always fight for your loved ones.

“Mental health professionals need to listen to families when they want to be heard and always involve them in the care plan.”