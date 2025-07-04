27 Year 6 class photos of 2025 primary school leavers in Northampton and beyond

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Dozens of children in Northampton and beyond will be primary school pupils for the final time in the coming weeks.

Finishing primary school is a big milestone for youngsters, and often a source of many emotions for doting parents.

As the 10 and 11 year olds prepare for the move to secondary school, parents are often left emotional about their little ones growing up ‘too fast’.

And what better way to mark the momentous occasion than to see your pride and joy in the paper alongside their classmates?

In June, Chronicle & Echo ran a print feature of photos of Year 6 leavers classes, supplied by schools. Now the feature has been turned into an online gallery, which you can look through.

Below are 27 class photos of those leaving primary schools across Northampton and beyond in 2025.

Some of the Year 6 classes leaving primary school in the next few weeks...

1. Primary school leavers photos 2025

Some of the Year 6 classes leaving primary school in the next few weeks... Photo: Submitted

Hackleton CEVA Primary School.

2. Primary school leavers photos 2025

Hackleton CEVA Primary School. Photo: Submitted

St Loys CEVA Primary Academy.

3. Primary school leavers photos 2025

St Loys CEVA Primary Academy. Photo: Submitted

Overstone Primary School.

4. Primary school leavers photos 2025

Overstone Primary School. Photo: Submitted

