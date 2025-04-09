27 Northamptonshire premium bond winners scoop share of whopping £410,000
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Latest data from National Savings and Investment (NS&I) after the winners of the April premium bonds prize draw were announced, shows the grand total for winners in the county.
One lucky person in Northamptonshire scooped up a huge win of £100,000. Three people won £50,000, one person won £25,000, and five people won £10,000.
Of the 27 winners from Northamptonshire, the average holding amount of premium bonds was £38,770.
The luckiest region, based on winnings per £1,000 in holdings, was Cornwall And Isles Of Scilly.
Paul Lenglet, co-founder and editor of CritiqueJeu – the online casino who analysed the data – said: "The premium bond winners this month took a safer investment approach at a time when saving money is paramount and saw their patience rewarded. “Premium bonds are a low-stake, high-reward way of investing money that requires a bit of luck, but can provide plenty of excitement along the way. Not to mention high returns that will have offered much-needed financial relief to many this month."
Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.
To find out if you have ever won a premium bonds prize, you will need your holder's number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app. You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds. You can check your account via the NS&I website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.