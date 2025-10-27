27 brilliant photos as Northampton Market Square comes alive for Northamptonshire Day celebrations

The event was organised by West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council, in partnership with Discover Northamptonshire and a range of local partners and sponsors.

The day had something for everyone, featuring live performances from local artists, family-friendly activities, cultural exhibitions, heritage displays, and locally produced food and drink. Visitors explored a series of themed zones including the Main Stage, Family, Culture, Heritage, Community and Savour the Flavour Food zone - each offering a unique glimpse into the county’s creativity, enterprise, and traditions.

Highlights included:

Main Stage entertainment curated by BBC Introducing featuring unsigned independent artists, live DJs, and a special evening performance by Britain’s Got Talent finalists Northants Sings Out fresh from supporting James Morrison live at The London Palladium. Followed by the UK’s most sought after show, 80s Live! - The Ultimate Retro Concert.

Interactive experiences across all zones - from hands-on crafts, heritage exhibitions, and food demos to live storytelling, re-enactments, and creative workshops.

Family activities including a pumpkin patch, arts and crafts, and street performers throughout the day.

1 . Northamptonshire Day The Northamptonshire Day celebrations took place in Northampton Market Square on Saturday, October 25 Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

