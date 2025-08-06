250 new homes in Northamptonshire village ‘threaten to overwhelm our overstretched services’ says councillor as plans re-emerge for huge new development

Plans to build up to 250 houses near Northampton Road in Earls Barton could ‘erode the village’s rural character’ according to a local councillor, as yet more objections are lodged.

Many people in the village have had their say, and after the application was put back on the council’s planning portal, a prominent councillor has had their say.

Cllr Vicki Jessop, who represents the Earls Barton ward on North Northants Council (NNC), has criticised the plans and believes the council should reject the proposal.

She said: “As ward councillor for Earls Barton, I strongly oppose the outline planning application for 250 homes on land east of Northampton Road, outside the village boundary.

Northampton Road, Earls Barton which, if approved, would be site of up to 250 new houses Photo: Google Maps

"This development contradicts the Earls Barton Neighbourhood Plan, which has already met the housing targets until 2031, and threatens to overwhelm our overstretched services, including schools, healthcare and transport infrastructure.

"The loss of precious green space and increased traffic will erode the village’s rural character, disregarding the community’s vision for sustainable growth. I will be urging North Northamptonshire Council to reject this proposal and prioritise the needs of our residents over speculative development.”

The application, which was validated by NNC in July, was pulled from the council’s planning portal after being submitted ‘prematurely’, however it has since been reposted, including the dozens of comments objecting to the new development for reasons such as parking, the availability of services in the local area and the reduction of green space.

Richborough, the company behind the masterplan has offices in London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Bristol and Manchester and believes the project will provide an ‘attractive new place that reinforces the best of the local character of Earls Barton.’

The application includes pedestrian and cycle access onto Northampton Road, as well as ‘a series of green focal spaces’ alongside the homes on the land which is approximately 11.6 hectares, as the design and access statement notes ‘the surrounding context of Earls Barton has limited incidental open space.’

Of the 134 public comments currently on the planning application, 132 are objections.

One commenter said: “I strongly object to his development. Earls Barton cannot sustain a development of this size. “We have a robust neighbourhood plan in place and within this identified appropriate development sites which have been undertaken, the village has expanded and has fulfilled its building needs for the foreseeable future. this is outside of the village boundary. “The village does not have the infrastructure to support such a development, there is already a massive issue in parking throughout the village with significant congestion especially around school time and "rush hour" although this development will have parking the new residents will still drive to the village centre which cannot cope with the current traffic and parking demands.”

Another added: “I love living in the village of Earls Barton it's an amazing place to live but it is slowly losing its village identity.

"The houses already built have been carefully integrated into village life, but still there are so many issues parking, amenities, school places and the capacity of the school, doctors, dentists and that beautiful countryside surrounding our village destroyed.

"To extend it even further would be such a disappointment and I believe a step too far.”