Fly-tipping dumped on a verge which was a ‘blight’ for the people of north Northamptonshire has been removed.

North Northamptonshire Council recently worked alongside community payback teams to clear approximately 2.5 tonnes worth of fly-tipped waste.

The initiative saw a 250-metre stretch of road along Lower Ecton Lane closed to clear fly-tipping which had been dumped on the verge.

In total, two teams from North Northants Council (NNC) worked alongside three community payback teams for three hours with four transit vans filled with 2.5 tonnes of rubbish and waste taken to the local household waste recycling centre.

These pictures show the clean-up efforts to get rid of fly-tipped waste dumped in Lower Ecton Lane (Credit: North Northants Council)

Following this work, one of the community payback teams returned to their regular project in Kettering while the remaining two joined council officers in Wellingborough for an alleyway clearance.

George Candler, North Northamptonshire Council’s executive director for place and economy, said: “Fly-tipping like this is a blight in North Northamptonshire and although the majority of people respect our wonderful countryside, some do not.

"Work like this does help though and is an excellent example of partners coming together to benefit the residents of North Northamptonshire.

“Our teams work hard daily to keep North Northamptonshire clean and tidy, so please do report fly-tipping if you spot it.”

Fly-tipping can be reported via the council’s website.