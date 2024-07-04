24-year-old is nearing the end of ambitious 250-mile walk to tackle the impact of health poverty
Taylor Spencer began his walk from Northampton to the Lake District on Friday, June 21 and he is no stranger to the long distance after walking 100 miles for charity last year.
He said: “In a world where poverty continues to impact countless lives, I am stepping up to make a difference.”
His journey, which will end at Scafell Pike, is estimated to take 14 to 15 days and all money raised will be donated to Health Poverty Action.
“My motivation for this walk goes beyond personal achievement,” Taylor added. “Throughout my life I have seen the devastating effects on poverty on communities around the world.
“Driven by a passion to support and uplift these communities, I have dedicated this walk to Health Poverty Action – a charity committed to providing essential healthcare and support to those in need.”
The hope is that families who struggle to access basic healthcare, education and resources will benefit, and the fundraiser will contribute to lasting change for future generations.
Taylor’s mother Lisa Calvert spoke to the Chronicle & Echo and says that growing up in Blackthorn has also played a part in her son’s passion for making change.
“We’ve lived in poverty and been through it ourselves,” said Lisa, who explained that there have been times where they did not have a lot of money when she was out of work.
Lisa spoke to this newspaper on day seven of the challenge and said Taylor was enjoying seeing lots of new places and wild camping at the end of long days of walking. He had reached the halfway point at this stage and continued to show determination to reach the end.
Though a respectable £829 has been raised through Taylor’s online fundraising page, Lisa believes raising awareness of health poverty is more important to her son.
“A lot of young people his age are busy partying but he’s trying to make a difference,” said Lisa. “I’m very proud.”
