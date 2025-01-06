24 magical photos of families and pets enjoying snow in Northampton

Snow was forecast from late on Saturday (January 4) into early morning Sunday (January 6). The Met Office forecast around three to seven centimetres.
And much to the delight of many, when they opened their curtains on Sunday morning, snow had settled. So pets were out enjoying snowy walks and children got the chance to build snowmen and have snowball fights.
Here are 25 photos of families and pets enjoying the snow in Northampton.
