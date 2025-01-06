24 magical photos of families and pets enjoying snow in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:56 GMT
Children in Northampton and beyond were treated to a flurry of snow on one of the last days before they head back to school after the Christmas holidays.

Snow was forecast from late on Saturday (January 4) into early morning Sunday (January 6). The Met Office forecast around three to seven centimetres.

And much to the delight of many, when they opened their curtains on Sunday morning, snow had settled. So pets were out enjoying snowy walks and children got the chance to build snowmen and have snowball fights.

Here are 25 photos of families and pets enjoying the snow in Northampton.

Plenty of fun in the snow in Northampton...

1. Snow in Northampton in January 2025

Plenty of fun in the snow in Northampton... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
A very creative upside down snowman.

2. Snow in Northampton in January 2025

A very creative upside down snowman. Photo: Upasana Mishra

Photo Sales
A cat looking on at a blanket of snow.

3. Snow in Northampton in January 2025

A cat looking on at a blanket of snow. Photo: Andreea Mădălina Ciubuc

Photo Sales
Kettering Road looking a little different.

4. Snow in Northampton in January 2025

Kettering Road looking a little different. Photo: Rhys Jenkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonMet Office
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice