23-year-old ‘humbled’ to receive MBE and is the youngest to be honoured across Northampton
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 23-year-old says he is “humbled” to receive an MBE and is the youngest of the 11 individuals to have been honoured across Northampton.
James David Boyes MBE was crowned the best skilled cabinet maker in the world in autumn 2022, when he won a gold medal at the WorldSkills Special Edition that year.
The 23-year-old, from Northampton, has specifically been honoured for his services to further education.
His international entry relied on his success in both regional and national cabinet making competitions, which he achieved in 2017 when he won bronze at national level.
However, at this stage he was unsuccessful in translating his skills into international success.
Having faced many personal and professional barriers, he considered changing career and trained as an electrician – before relaunching his ambitions to compete on the world’s stage.
James found a new employer who granted him better hours to develop his cabinet making skills, and he came back stronger than ever with a renewed ambition to be the best he could be.
During the pandemic, the 23-year-old continued his training in his garage in the evenings and on weekends.
James has been praised for setting the benchmark for young people all over the world in cabinet making, demonstrating the skills that young people, employers and the economy need to succeed now and in the future.
Since winning his gold medal more than a year ago, James has dedicated his spare time to inspiring the next generation of young people towards technical education and apprenticeship pathways – and to fulfil their ambitions and potential.
He has provided talks at his former college, delivered training sessions ahead of 2023’s regional skills competition, and travelled to Edinburgh to inspire young people to compete.
Talking about how it feels to have received an Honour, James told the Chronicle & Echo: “It was a surprise and I’m humbled that the small thing I’ve done is worthy.”
The 23-year-old first discovered his passion for cabinet making after following in his father’s footsteps. Through helping him out with his work, he knew with certainty that a practical career was for him.
Having studied his skill at Moulton College, they encouraged him to compete at a regional level for the first time in 2016.
“After I competed in the national competition in 2017, I got through to the UK squad and there were two other makers,” said James. “They selected the best one to compete globally and it wasn’t me. It was a big disappointment.
“I wasn’t 18 at that point and I went back to college and trained in an electrics course. I finished the course but never pursued it.”
It was when James found a new employer who supported his cabinet making ambitions that he felt “really encouraged” to get back into it.
When asked how it feels to have been praised for setting the benchmark for young people all over the world in his skill, James said: “It’s a bit daunting.”
As there is a “decline in the number of people going into the trade” but “always a demand for high quality furniture”, the 23-year-old believes it is an important use of time to inspire the younger generation to take up alternative pathways.
Looking to 2024, James hopes to support the next members of the UK squad as much as he can through training sessions ahead of the upcoming competition.