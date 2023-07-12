News you can trust since 1931
23 pictures of classmates waving goodbye to their Northampton primary schools in 2023

Are you ready for your little one to take the next big step in their life?
Carly Odell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 10:54 BST

Many children across Northampton will be primary school pupils for the last time in the coming weeks.

As the 10 and 11 year olds prepare for the move to secondary school, parents are often left emotional about their little ones growing up ‘too fast’.

And what better way to mark the momentous occasion than to see your pride and joy in the paper alongside their classmates?

In June, Chronicle & Echo ran a print feature of photos of Year 6 leavers classes, supplied by schools. Now the feature has been turned into an online gallery.

Below are 23 pictures of primary school classes leaving Year 6 across Northampton.

Some of the many children leaving primary schools this July across Northampton.

1. Primary school leavers in Northampton

Some of the many children leaving primary schools this July across Northampton. Photo: Submitted

Year 6 leavers at The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School.

2. Primary school leavers in Northampton

Year 6 leavers at The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School. Photo: The Good Shepherd Catholic Primary School

Year 6 leavers from 6HG at Kingsley Primary School.

3. Primary school leavers in Northampton

Year 6 leavers from 6HG at Kingsley Primary School. Photo: Kingsley Primary School

Year 6 leavers from 6ND at Kingsley Primary School.

4. Primary school leavers in Northampton

Year 6 leavers from 6ND at Kingsley Primary School. Photo: Kingsley Primary School

