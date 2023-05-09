22 adorable pictures from Coronation afternoon tea party at Northampton nursery

The children were invited to dress up and the face painting went down a treat

Sixty children from a nursery in Northampton were given the opportunity to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation last Friday (May 5).

Little Learners Childcare, in Cliftonville, held a party and the children were invited to dress up in their princess, knight and king outfits.

As a child-led nursery for those as young as eight weeks old to school age, they were all very involved in making decorations and setting up for the event.

They all set their own tables ready to sit down and eat their afternoon teas, but it was the face painting that was the biggest hit among them.

“It was a really lovely day,” said Vicky Satchell, the nursery manager at Little Learners Childcare. “They all loved it.”

As the nursery had celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last year, the older children in their care had an understanding of why so much excitement was building for the weekend.

Vicky added: “The Coronation was a massive part of history, and it was important to include all the children and bring the Royal Family into their environment.”

Take a look at these 22 adorable pictures from Little Learners Childcare’s Coronation party…

