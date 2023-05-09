News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago British teen found dead in Thailand forest
41 minutes ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
1 hour ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
3 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time
3 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
5 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation

22 adorable pictures from Coronation afternoon tea party at Northampton nursery

The children were invited to dress up and the face painting went down a treat

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 9th May 2023, 12:14 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 12:21 BST

Sixty children from a nursery in Northampton were given the opportunity to celebrate King Charles III’s Coronation last Friday (May 5).

Little Learners Childcare, in Cliftonville, held a party and the children were invited to dress up in their princess, knight and king outfits.

As a child-led nursery for those as young as eight weeks old to school age, they were all very involved in making decorations and setting up for the event.

They all set their own tables ready to sit down and eat their afternoon teas, but it was the face painting that was the biggest hit among them.

“It was a really lovely day,” said Vicky Satchell, the nursery manager at Little Learners Childcare. “They all loved it.”

As the nursery had celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee last year, the older children in their care had an understanding of why so much excitement was building for the weekend.

Vicky added: “The Coronation was a massive part of history, and it was important to include all the children and bring the Royal Family into their environment.”

Take a look at these 22 adorable pictures from Little Learners Childcare’s Coronation party…

All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend.

1. Little Learners Childcare’s Coronation afternoon tea party

All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend. Photo: Little Learners Childcare

Photo Sales
All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend.

2. Little Learners Childcare’s Coronation afternoon tea party

All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend. Photo: Little Learners Childcare

Photo Sales
All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend.

3. Little Learners Childcare’s Coronation afternoon tea party

All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend. Photo: Little Learners Childcare

Photo Sales
All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend.

4. Little Learners Childcare’s Coronation afternoon tea party

All 60 children who attend the nursery were invited to dress up, join in and celebrate what was to come over the weekend. Photo: Little Learners Childcare

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Charles IIINorthamptonCoronationCliftonvilleElizabeth II