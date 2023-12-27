2023 IN PICTURES: Take a look back at these captivating photographs of Northampton this year

As we bid farewell to 2023, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable pictures to come out of the past 12 months…
The Chronicle & Echo has pulled together a gallery of some of the most captivating pictures to come out of 2023, to bring you a summary of the fun events and big news each month across our town.
Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds has attended many events and captured countless pictures this year, but here are 12 that sum up each month.
From street parties to celebrate King Charles’ Coronation to Rod Stewart performing at Franklin’s Gardens, 2023 has certainly been a busy year for Northampton.
Take a look back at these 12 memorable photos of Northampton from each month of 2023…
1. 2023 in pictures
As we bid farewell to the year, let’s take a look back at some of the most memorable photographs from the past 12 months. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. January – Market Square traders move to Commercial Street
The Northampton market traders completed their final day of trading on January 30, before their temporary move to the Commercial Street car park for two years while regeneration works are ongoing. The fruit and vegetable stall thanked their customers for the support over the 43 years they were located on the market. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. February – Hope Centre’s Big Sleep Out
The Hope Centre’s Big Sleep Out took place on February 3 and around 40 people braved the streets in aid of the homelessness charity. The attendees gathered at the car park at Goodwill Solutions to get an insight into what it is like to sleep outside, while raising vital funds to help the most vulnerable. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. March – Bite Street returned to the County Cricket Ground
Bite Street, described as Northampton’s hottest street food pop-up, made its return for 2023 on March 10 at the County Cricket Ground. Customers had the choice of five venues from their ever-changing roster of the best street food traders across the county and beyond. As well as the County Ground and Franklin’s Gardens, Bite Street held events at Delapre Abbey and the Bell Plantation this year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds