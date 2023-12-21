20 free Christmas dinners to be given away to those in need by canalside restaurant in Northants
and live on Freeview channel 276
20 free Christmas dinners are to be given away to those in need by a canalside restaurant in Northamptonshire.
The Narrowboat at Weedon will be giving the free meals away on Christmas Eve and wanted to issue a message through the Chronicle & Echo to encourage people to reach out.
For those in need, who may not otherwise be able to afford a Christmas dinner, you can contact The Narrowboat on 01327 340333 and tell them about your circumstances.
Julian Witts-Hynt is the general manager of the restaurant after his sister Jules took over. The venue has done lots for charity throughout 2023 and the team has just completed a charity weekend in aid of Mind.
Despite the fact Jules is away for Christmas, she wanted to help individuals and families in need.
From the outset of taking over The Narrowboat, this is something she knew she wanted to do during the festive season.
“We reached out to the Chronicle & Echo to be able to reach these people and families,” said Julian. “Get in contact with us and tell us a bit about yourselves.”
The food will be ready to collect after 5pm on Christmas Eve. All the chosen recipients, who will be selected ahead of time, have to do is reheat it on Christmas Day.
Each person will receive a roast dinner main course, a mince pie and a cracker.
Julian, Jules and The Narrowboat team hope to continue their charity work next year with a number of calendared events to assist the local vicinity and Weedon’s surrounding villages.