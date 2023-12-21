Any interested individuals and families are encouraged to get in touch with The Narrowboat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

20 free Christmas dinners are to be given away to those in need by a canalside restaurant in Northamptonshire.

The Narrowboat at Weedon will be giving the free meals away on Christmas Eve and wanted to issue a message through the Chronicle & Echo to encourage people to reach out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those in need, who may not otherwise be able to afford a Christmas dinner, you can contact The Narrowboat on 01327 340333 and tell them about your circumstances.

The Narrowboat at Weedon will be giving the free meals away on Christmas Eve and wanted to issue a message through the Chronicle & Echo to encourage people to reach out.

Julian Witts-Hynt is the general manager of the restaurant after his sister Jules took over. The venue has done lots for charity throughout 2023 and the team has just completed a charity weekend in aid of Mind.

Despite the fact Jules is away for Christmas, she wanted to help individuals and families in need.

From the outset of taking over The Narrowboat, this is something she knew she wanted to do during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We reached out to the Chronicle & Echo to be able to reach these people and families,” said Julian. “Get in contact with us and tell us a bit about yourselves.”

The food will be ready to collect after 5pm on Christmas Eve. All the chosen recipients, who will be selected ahead of time, have to do is reheat it on Christmas Day.

Each person will receive a roast dinner main course, a mince pie and a cracker.