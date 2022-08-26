19-year-old driver dies at the scene of A45 collision in Northamptonshire
The collision involved three cars
A 19-year-old driver died at the scene of a collision on the A45 in Northamptonshire.
The incident happened at around 5.45am on Friday (August 26) on the A45 between Daventry and Braunston.
The road was closed for a number of hours and drivers were advised to avoid the area while the incident was dealt with.
A blue Citroen C3 travelling towards Daventry was in collision with a white Volkswagen Polo and a silver Audi A4 travelling in the opposite direction.
Sadly, the driver of the Citroen - a 19-year-old man, died at the scene, Northamptonshire Police has confirmed.
Following the fatal incident, officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000496490.