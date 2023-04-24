This was the first of three trials to encourage more people to visit the market at Commercial Street

The well-known street food pop-up Bite Street recently launched a new series of community events to help revitalise Northampton market, following its move to Commercial Street.

Known as ‘Bite Street Sunday Socials’, the first of three trials to be held across April, May and June happened on Sunday (April 23).

The event, from 11am until 4.30pm, was free to enter and attendees were invited to take a look at a selection of the region’s top street food traders.

There were also bars with local ales and spirits, a vintage market, and artisan food and maker stalls.

Some of Bite Street’s favourites were in attendance, including loaded hand-cut fries from Disco Fries, Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co, and Greek street food from Gyro Guys.

The artisan food stalls included Northamptonshire cheesemaker Gary Bradshaw, Vicky’s Kitchen, The Cake Away and Gander’s Goat offering goat ice cream.

Take a look at how the first ‘Bite Street Sunday Social’ went at Commercial Street Market…

1 . The first ‘Bite Street Sunday Social’ at the market in Commercial Street The next two planned events will run on May 21 and June 25. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

