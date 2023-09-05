18,000 set to descend on iconic village scarecrow festival near Northampton over this sunny weekend

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A whopping 18,000 people are set to visit an iconic scarecrow festival in a village on the edge of Northampton this sunny weekend – here’s everything you need to know.

Harpole Scarecrow Festival is gearing up for its 25th anniversary this weekend, which is set to be a cracking 30 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday (September 9 and 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event sees villagers make eye-catching scarecrows and place them on display in their front gardens, with this year’s theme being anniversaries.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands are set to head to Harpole this weekend for the village's iconic scarecrow festival

‘Crow Fest’ is also set to kick the weekend off in style at Harpole Playing Fields which will see live music and food available at the event.

Speaking to Chron and Echo, head organiser Abbie Tarpley said: “It's our 25th anniversary this year, believe it or not, it would have been the 27th year, but obviously COVID took a couple of years away from us.

“This year’s theme is anniversaries, so there will be lots of different scarecrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re hoping it's going to be really busy. The weather forecast is looking great.

"We’re expecting it to be super busy. Usually we attract between kind of 15 to 18,000 people over the entire weekend.

“It really helps having lovely weather. It's a great event. It's great for families. The Live and Let Live pub has got things going on as well. It’s just going to be a really, really fun weekend. We're all super excited. We're all volunteers that put our time and a lot of blood sweat and tears goes into it.”

There is free car parking at either entrance of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbie added: "It's free parking but then it's three pounds per adult on entering. You get a brochure and there is lots of entertainment going on. We've got like a dog show a petting zoo obviously all your food vans bars again.”

Tickets for Crow Fest are available on Eventbrite. Tickets to the Scarecrow Festival can be purchased when entering the village over the weekend.