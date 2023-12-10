News you can trust since 1931
17 great pictures of Northampton's kids enjoying starring in their school's nativity play a decade ago

These great pictures show infant schoolkids from across Northampton enjoying their school’s nativity plays between 2012 and 2014.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 10th Dec 2023, 12:23 GMT

They are certainly occasions that these kids will remember long into adulthood.

Amongst the schools featured are Headlands Primary School, All Saints Primary School and Rocking Horse Day Nursery.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you can recognise.

Christmas Nativity Play at Headlands Primary School on Bushland road in 2012.

1. Headlands Primary School

Christmas Nativity Play at Headlands Primary School on Bushland road in 2012. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

A nativity play at Tiffield Primary School in 2012.

2. Tiffield Primary School

A nativity play at Tiffield Primary School in 2012. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

A dress rehearsal of nativity play at Earls Barton Infants School on Broad Street.

3. Earls Barton Infants School

A dress rehearsal of nativity play at Earls Barton Infants School on Broad Street. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

A nativity play at All Saints Primary School on Boughton Green lane in Kingsthorpe.

4. All Saints Primary School

A nativity play at All Saints Primary School on Boughton Green lane in Kingsthorpe. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

