16-year-old girl sustains ‘minor injuries’ after being pushed over by large dog which attempted to bite her
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 16-year-old girl has thankfully only “sustained minor injuries” after she was approached by a large brown dog from behind, which pushed her over and attempted to bite her, say police.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident took place near Cygnet Lake in Billing Brook Road, Northampton last Friday (May 3).
The owner of the dog is described as a white woman of around 40 years old, with shoulder-length ginger hair.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000259125.