16-year-old girl sustains ‘minor injuries’ after being pushed over by large dog which attempted to bite her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 16-year-old girl has thankfully only “sustained minor injuries” after she was approached by a large brown dog from behind, which pushed her over and attempted to bite her, say police.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident took place near Cygnet Lake in Billing Brook Road, Northampton last Friday (May 3).

The owner of the dog is described as a white woman of around 40 years old, with shoulder-length ginger hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...