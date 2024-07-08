Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers in Northamptonshire have urged landlords and letting agents to act swiftly if they think one of their properties is being used as a cannabis factory.

Cannabis factories cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to the properties in which they are housed and can pose a serious risk to residents as electrical supplies are often tampered with.

Rented properties – both commercial and domestic – are often used by the growers and these people rely on landlords and letting agents not paying their properties any attention during the rental period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But how do you recognise if a house you own or live near is being used as a cannabis factory?

Cannabis growing in a house in Wellingborough/National World

Spotting the signs of a potential cannabis grow:

• Strong, sickly smells different to the smell of cannabis being smoked• Excessive security• High levels of condensation• Lots of visitors - often at unsociable hours• Bright lights on in the house during the day and night• Constant buzz of a ventilation system caused by fans• Cannabis growing equipment, for example lighting and ventilation equipment• Windows constantly covered• Windows blacked out either using black plastic or heavy fabric• High levels of heat and condensation in a unit, resulting in peeling paint or mildewed wallboard or carpet. Heavy condensation at the windows may also be seen• Lots of cables, or electrical wiring being tampered with and bypassed circuitry• A sudden jump/fall in electricity bills• Bin bags full of garden waste being thrown away. The stalks and roots of cannabis plants are discarded when the plants are harvested

• Cables running to and from lampposts nearby• Occupants and visitors who are rarely seen, except at odd hours of the day• Copious amounts of fertiliser being taken to the address at odd times

Cannabis growing in a domestic property/National World

Northants Police’s advice to landlords is they need to be mindful of the need to conduct regular inspections of the properties being let out. Landlords should be ‘happy’ with the identity of the tenants before letting out the address and confirm they are not sub-letting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a recent grow house conviction, PC Tom Wileman of Wellingborough Neighbourhood policing officer said: “Cannabis factories can blight an area, and no-one should feel miserable about where they live and having a factory of this nature in your local area really brings down a neighbourhood so, I hope this provides reassurance that we will act on information provided.

“Landlords should also be aware cannabis factories cause thousands of pounds worth of damage to a property and the impact on them financially is huge as they will bear the cost of the clean-up and repair.

The Gala Bingo hall in Kettering contained 4,000 plants when it was raided by Northants Police/David Jackson

“I would also encourage both members of the public and landlords to take a look at the signs and let us know of anything suspicious which may indicate a cannabis factory is being set up or in operation, so we can take it down and prosecute those responsible for setting it up.”