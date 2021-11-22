‘16 days of activism’ against gender-based abuse to be held across Northampton

A period of activism hosted by multiple organisations across Northampton will be held to make a stand against gender-based abuse.

During the 16 days, from November 25 to December 10, hosted by the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership, the team will be distributing leaflets, posters and information baubles in venues, workplaces and retailers across the west of the county.

Businesses and taxi drivers will also be asked to place stickers in their windows, in support of the campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pop-up events will be held across Northampton and West Northamptonshire.

In addition, the partnership will be holding several pop-up support stands, where agencies such as Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Eve, Voice, Serenity and Northamptonshire Rape Crisis will be on hand to provide advice and guidance.

The campaign will start with a Reclaim the Night march organised by Northamptonshire Rape Crisis on November 25.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire Council's Cabinet Member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services, said: "Nobody should feel fear in their homes this is why our campaign this year aims not only to identify abusive behaviours but also to introduce to the public the many agencies that can help in all manner of situations.

“It is important that victims know how and where to get advice and support.

"Violence against women is not unavoidable; it’s preventable.

“Together we can make a difference by supporting women and girl survivors of violence to stay safe and free of violence. Together we can make the world a safer place."

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins from Northamptonshire Police, added: "Domestic abuse is one of four priorities for Northamptonshire Police, so we are pleased to support a campaign which takes a stand against gender-based abuse.

"We hope that this campaign raises awareness of the very real issue that violence against women and girls is something that still happens every minute of every day.

"By supporting campaigns like this we hope to send a message that abuse in any form is completely unacceptable and something we actively work against.

"Our detectives in the Domestic Abuse Team are specially trained officers who have a passion for investigating this crime type and a real interest in reaching the best outcome for victims.

"It takes an immense amount of courage to leave an abusive relationship and this is something we never underestimate. If you are suffering in a relationship, please come forward and report it to us so we can help."

The face-to-face programme includes a stand at The University of Northampton on Thursday November 25 from 10am – 2pm; The Metro Bank in Northampton on Monday November 29 from 10am – 2pm; Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Wednesday December 1from 9.30am – 12.30pm and on Wednesday December 8 from 8.30am – 12.30pm and The Guildhall in Northampton on Monday December 6 from 10am – 2pm.

Information, advice and guidance will also be shared during the 16 days via West Northamptonshire Council‘s (WNC) Facebook and Twitter pages.

Report abuse by calling 101 or go online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, or in an emergency always call 999.