Kickstart 2023 with good food from these Northampton restaurants

15 restaurants to try in Northampton if you are looking for somewhere new in 2023

From fine dining at Delapre Abbey, to the array of restaurants on offer in Wellingborough Road

By Katie Wheatley
4 minutes ago

Are you looking for somewhere new to dine out with family and friends now the new year has arrived?

Here are 15 popular Northampton restaurants you may not have heard of or are yet to try.

1. Nuovo Restaurant

Located in Abington Street, this town centre destination venue serves contemporary Italian and Mediterranean cuisine.

Photo: Nuovo Restaurant

2. Sophia’s Northampton

Sophia’s has been providing a romantic and cosy atmosphere and bespoke Mediterranean dishes in Bridge Street for more than 30 years.

Photo: Sophia’s Northampton

3. Pamukkale Turkish Restaurant

St Giles’ Street is the home to Pamukkale Restaurant, where you can indulge in traditional Turkish food.

Photo: Pamukkale Turkish Restaurant

4. Restaurant Hibiscus at Delapre Abbey

If it is fine dining you are looking for in 2023, Hibiscus at Delapre Abbey may be the choice for you – and their chef was named best in the county for 2022.

Photo: Restaurant Hibiscus at Delapre Abbey

