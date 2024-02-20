The countdown to International Women’s Day is on and we are starting the celebrations early as we continue to promote Northampton’s thriving female-owned businesses.

Chronicle & Echo readers have gone mad for recommending their favourite businesses run by women, which they believe deserve to be shouted about in the local press.

So far we have shared 23 businesses – ones that this newspaper has interviewed so far in 2024 and those that come highly recommended by our readers.

With two-and-a-half weeks to go until International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, here are 15 more to add to the growing list of businesses that have received praise.

If you admire a female-owned business that you would like to see featured in the Chronicle & Echo, email [email protected].

1 . 15 more female-owned businesses to celebrate across Northampton These businesses came highly recommended by Chronicle & Echo readers.

2 . Alien Hair Located inside Wiles Studios in St Edmunds Street, Alien Hair offers one-to-one luxury appointments and is a colour specialist. This business was commented many times on the Chronicle & Echo's post, with one saying: "Everyone is welcome in Helinnê's chair. Couldn't think of anyone better to be celebrated, when she celebrates all of her clients and helps them look and feel incredible, day after day."

3 . The Ark The Ark is a vegan cafe by day and events venue at night, located in a big white boat on the River Nene docked at Midsummer Meadow. They also offer a cake order service. One commenter said: "Not forgetting The Ark, owned by Charlie and Hema Patel and their wonderful vegan food in their quirky boat setting on the River Nene!"

4 . Br1ght Tattoos Art and Tattoo Studio This woman-led custom design art and tattoo studio is located at the heart of the town centre, in College Street Mews. "It's a wonderful, caring, female-led business which makes everyone feel not only welcome but special," said a Chronicle & Echo reader.