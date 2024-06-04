15 adorable babies born in Northampton in May 2024

By Carly Odell
Published 4th Jun 2024, 13:16 BST
As June is upon is, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 15 cute babies who were born in Northampton in May 2024.

1. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024

Louie Benjamin born at 4.20pm on May 9 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lb 12oz.

2. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024

Alfred Murray born at 10.59pm on May 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lb 12oz.

3. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024

Arthur Jake born at 4.49am on May 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lb 3oz.

4. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024

