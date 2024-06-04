15 adorable babies born in Northampton in May 2024

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.
Below are 15 cute babies who were born in Northampton in May 2024.
1. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024
Some of the cute babies born in Northampton in May 2024... Photo: Submitted
2. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024
Louie Benjamin born at 4.20pm on May 9 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 8lb 12oz. Photo: Submitted
3. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024
Alfred Murray born at 10.59pm on May 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 5lb 12oz. Photo: Submitted
4. Babies born in Northampton in May 2024
Arthur Jake born at 4.49am on May 8 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 7lb 3oz. Photo: Submitted
