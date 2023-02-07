14 readers' pictures of beautiful sunsets and sunrises over Northampton
The colourful skies look marvellous in photographs submitted by you
With freezing temperatures and bright sunshine over the last couple of days, we have been treated to some breathtaking sunsets and sunrises in Northampton.
From a moody picture over railway tracks at Lamport, to bright purples and pinks captured between Towcester and Weedon, Chronicle & Echo readers have been happily looking to the colourful skies and snapping the stunning scenes.
Below are 14 magnificent pictures submitted by readers, taken over Northampton and beyond this week.