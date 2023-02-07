News you can trust since 1931
14 readers' pictures of beautiful sunsets and sunrises over Northampton

The colourful skies look marvellous in photographs submitted by you

By Carly Odell
2 hours ago

With freezing temperatures and bright sunshine over the last couple of days, we have been treated to some breathtaking sunsets and sunrises in Northampton.

From a moody picture over railway tracks at Lamport, to bright purples and pinks captured between Towcester and Weedon, Chronicle & Echo readers have been happily looking to the colourful skies and snapping the stunning scenes.

Below are 14 magnificent pictures submitted by readers, taken over Northampton and beyond this week.

1. Sunsets and sunrises over Northampton and beyond

A stunning scene captured from Weston Favell.

Photo: Angela Lally

2. Sunsets and sunrises over Northampton and beyond

Another orange cloud formation captured in NN4.

Photo: Jane Heseltine

3. Sunsets and sunrises over Northampton and beyond

A dramatic shot taken near Lamport.

Photo: Ian Delaney

4. Sunsets and sunrises over Northampton and beyond

Harpole looking pretty beneath a colourful sky.

Photo: Helen Garrett

