14 readers' pictures of beautiful sunsets and sunrises over Northampton

The colourful skies look marvellous in photographs submitted by you

With freezing temperatures and bright sunshine over the last couple of days, we have been treated to some breathtaking sunsets and sunrises in Northampton.

From a moody picture over railway tracks at Lamport, to bright purples and pinks captured between Towcester and Weedon, Chronicle & Echo readers have been happily looking to the colourful skies and snapping the stunning scenes.

Below are 14 magnificent pictures submitted by readers, taken over Northampton and beyond this week.

1 . A stunning scene captured from Weston Favell. Photo: Angela Lally

2 . Another orange cloud formation captured in NN4. Photo: Jane Heseltine

3 . A dramatic shot taken near Lamport. Photo: Ian Delaney

4 . Harpole looking pretty beneath a colourful sky. Photo: Helen Garrett