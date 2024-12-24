14 adorable pictures of children performing in school nativities and plays in Northampton and beyond

Whether it was the traditional Mary and Joseph story, or a more modern tale, many Northampton primary schools produced and performed nativities during the festive period.
Dozens of children donned costumes and memorised lines and songs to perform in front of beaming parents, grandparents, carers and loved ones.
Schools across town submitted photos to the Chronicle & Echo to be featured in a wholesome online and in-print picture gallery.
Below is a collection of photos from nativity plays performed by Northampton schoolchildren for Christmas 2024.
