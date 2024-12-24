14 adorable pictures of children performing in school nativities and plays in Northampton and beyond

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 24th Dec 2024, 09:01 GMT
Nativity plays are one of the highlights of the Christmas calendar for many children… and their proud parents.

Whether it was the traditional Mary and Joseph story, or a more modern tale, many Northampton primary schools produced and performed nativities during the festive period.

Dozens of children donned costumes and memorised lines and songs to perform in front of beaming parents, grandparents, carers and loved ones.

Schools across town submitted photos to the Chronicle & Echo to be featured in a wholesome online and in-print picture gallery.

Below is a collection of photos from nativity plays performed by Northampton schoolchildren for Christmas 2024.

Some of the school nativities that took place in 2024...

1. Nativity plays in Northampton in 2024

Some of the school nativities that took place in 2024... Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Flore Church of England Primary School.

2. Nativity plays in Northampton in 2024

Flore Church of England Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Weedon Bec Primary School.

3. Nativity plays in Northampton in 2024

Weedon Bec Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Rothersthorpe Church of England Primary School.

4. Nativity plays in Northampton in 2024

Rothersthorpe Church of England Primary School. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonSchools
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice