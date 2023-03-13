Ethan is climbing Kilimanjaro to raise money for Northamptonshire Search and Rescue

Georgie Feakin has raised money for many charities over the years but this challenge is super special as she is taking her youngest son Ethan with her. They will be scaling Kilimanjaro together to raise money for Northamptonshire Search and Rescue Service (NSAR).

The challenge is a whopping 45 mile trek up 5,895m which covers five climatic zones. They will need to be prepared for all weather conditions and tackle potential altitude sickness that can leave some unable to climb.

Ethan is a keen badminton player and trains 11 hours a week so it already aware of hard physical work. He climbed Snowdon in 2021 with his mum and her work colleagues so he also has some experience with hill walking, but this challenge will take both of them well outside their comfort zones.

Ethan with Mum Georgie, far left and far right on a previous trek up Snowdon

Georgie joined NSAR, the Lowlands Search and Rescue service in Northamptonshire 12 months ago after seeing them in action with her own loved ones. She had not been aware of the important work they do and how specialised they are until that point and she’s now a fully qualified search technician herself.

Georgie and her sister have already promoted a fundraising campaign a few years ago for NSAR and after they had pushed a voting initiative to grab some free cash, they managed to pocket £25,000 for the volunteer service. Georgie has actively raised money for charity for many years with a number of good causes, such as Macmillan, childhood cancers and Alzheimers.

The trip up Kilimanjaro was hoped to raise £500, which has far exceeded this already. There is still a chance to donate though and Georgie has been updating her Just Giving page with her travel news with Ethan, so it’s worth a visit to see what this brave duo are up to.