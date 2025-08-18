12-day closure of A45 near Rushden Lakes as 'essential resurfacing work' set to take place next month
The road will be closed overnight between 9pm and 6am on Monday through Friday, from September 8 to September 19.
For for safety reasons, a full closure will be in effect to allow workers to carry out the repairs.
A National Highways spokesman said: “During the closures, a fully signed diversion will be in place. Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout.
“We’ll make every effort to ensure the impact on the local community and travelling public is kept to a minimum. We always aim to work to the programme, however unforeseen circumstances or adverse weather conditions may mean changes.
“Please accept our apologies in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The official diversion from National Highways will take traffic coming from Wellingborough through Isham, and Irthingborough towards Rushden, a total of 19.3 miles while the 3.3-mile stretch of the A45 is closed.