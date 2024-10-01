110 new homes including retirement apartments set for approval in Northamptonshire despite concerns from residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for up to 110 homes, with more than half earmarked for a retirement living complex, in a Northants town have been lined up for council approval at the end of this week.

The site is situated on land off the A5 London Road, just behind Towcester Racecourse and Lakes.

Preferred plans submitted by applicant Pomfret Management Ltd indicate the development will contain 68 retirement living homes, 15 apartments and 27 houses. The project will require further ‘reserved matters’ permission before building can begin and designs are not currently set in stone.

The retirement living scheme will provide modern one and two-bedroom apartments for residents aged 55 plus.

The preferred masterplan for the residential site. If approved on Thursday, developers would need to submit another reserved matters plan to confirm the final layout. (Image: Pomfret Management Ltd)

Towcester Town Council has raised concerns with regard to vehicle access and the suitability of a housing development within the historic parkland.

A further 18 people also submitted their own worries to the council including the loss of green space, the extra stress placed on local health services and the estate setting a precedent for developments edging closer to Towcester Racecourse.

One person commented: “I have just heard about yet more development taking place within our town. It is getting beyond a joke with all the disruption all these building works are causing, that includes the damage the heavy goods vehicles are causing to the local roads.

“The Healthcare facilities and secondary school in Towcester cannot take anymore housing / families. When is this going to be considered when building all these new homes!

Some residents voiced concerns about the proximity of the development to Towcester Racecourse. (Image: Google Maps)

“We moved here because it was a nice quiet town, before long it will become a city. It seems money is always the biggest talker and the residents don’t ever get heard.”

Another said: “Leave some green space in Towcester. The racecourse is such a historical site, don’t spoil it.

“The building works will be seen from the water meadows spoiling the peace and tranquility of that space, which is really the only space like that in Towcester.”

West Northamptonshire Council will consider the proposals on Thursday evening (October 3) and make their decision.

The 110-home development is located just behind Towcester Racecourse, alongside the A5. (Image: Google Maps)

Planning officers have recommended that plans be approved, should the developer accept a section 106 contributions agreement including 40 per cent affordable housing on site, funding for schools and education, libraries, travel plans and open space maintenance.