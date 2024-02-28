11-year-old ‘really happy’ to have smashed fundraising target for ‘climbing Everest’ challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An 11-year-old from Northampton is “really happy” to have smashed her fundraising target, after setting herself the challenge of climbing the height of Mount Everest indoors.

Felicity Wilderspin will today (February 28) complete her four-month challenge to raise money for Climbers Against Cancer – which has seen her climb 8,849 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Felicity tried climbing for the first time five years ago and has “absolutely loved it” ever since, which led her to take on a challenge for charity.

Felicity Wilderspin will today (February 28) complete her four-month challenge to raise money for Climbers Against Cancer – which has seen her climb 8,849 metres. Photo: Sam Pratt.

The 11-year-old first heard about Climbers Against Cancer when she attended the Cliffhanger Festival in Sheffield – and her plan to climb the height of Mount Everest soon followed that trip.

To make it even more of a challenge for herself, Felicity has primarily completed it by lead climbing rather than the easier option of top rope.

Alongside school, homework and other hobbies, Felicity has climbed 525 metres each week to reach her goal in four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 300 metres to go, she has raised more than £1,200 of her £1,000 fundraising target.

Felicity tried climbing for the first time five years ago and has “absolutely loved it” ever since, which led her to take on a challenge for charity.

Nick Wilderspin, Felicity’s proud father, told the Chronicle & Echo: “She recently started secondary school and they get them to think about how they can impact the wider world.”

This message stuck with Felicity and gave her the push she needed when she met Climbers Against Cancer in Sheffield.

“It has been difficult and relentless,” Nick added. “We’ve been very impressed watching her. She finishes school, goes and climbs for two to three hours, has dinner and goes to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s really enjoyed it and pushed herself out of her comfort zone with the types of climbing she has done. She’s kept up a really good morale.”

When asked how his 11-year-old feels to have exceeded her £1,000 fundraising goal, Nick shared that Felicity is “really happy”.

“I’m very proud and so is her mum,” said Nick. “We’ve spent a lot of time watching her and have been in awe of the way she has carried on going.”

He admires her “determination and dedication to the cause”, which has led her to success after four months.