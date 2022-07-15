11-year-old Northampton BMX racer taking part in World Championships this month

An 11-year-old BMX racer from Northampton, who is currently ranked sixth in Britain, will be travelling to France this month to take part in the World Championships.

Lucas Osborne, from Upton, who began riding when he was bought a BMX bike aged seven, made it into the top 14 after 12 rounds at the nationals and will be representing the country.

Helen Osborne Lucas’ mother said: “He’s so excited but he knows it’s going to be really difficult.

“He has trained really hard, and goes out every weekend and most evenings to practise.

“He is 100 percent ready, but just wants to do well.”

There will be around 100 people competing in Lucas’ age range at “the biggest event in BMX racing”.

Lucas will be travelling to France on July 21 with his father and hopes to make the top eight in his category.

In order to receive a W plate at the World Championships, which is the highest recognition you can receive, Lucas must make the top eight.

Lucas’ main goal is to one day make it to the Olympics and follow in the footsteps of Kye Whyte and Bethany Shriever.

He is currently in year seven at The Duston School, and Helen said: “The school has been so supportive and encouraging of Lucas’ racing.

“National racing requires him to take some time off and his head of year, Hayley McDonald, has been an amazing support.”

Alongside school, Lucas still attends private coaching and does sprint training - and he is not afraid to put his goals first.

Helen said: “He will sometimes miss birthday parties or sleepovers to practise because he is super dedicated.

“He’s happy as he knows what he wants and he’s going after it.”

Lucas is really excited for the opening of the new bike park in Northampton in August as he is a keen cyclist too.

“Some of Lucas’ friends have never learned to ride a bike or are too invested with other sports to give it a go,” said Helen. “Lucas thinks they will love BMX riding if they give it a try.”