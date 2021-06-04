1,000 people set to take part in Northampton 10k race - with four busy roads to be closed in the town

1,000 people are set to take part in a 10k running race in Northampton which will see four busy roads closed for the event.

The Northampton 10K is happening on Sunday, June 6, with the race starting at 9am at the Cobblers stadium in Sixfields and finishing at 12pm at the same location.

The event has been organised by RunThrough, which says it is a running community-based in London, inspired and led by a 'small, passionate group of running geeks'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous signs are dotted around the Sixfields area warning drivers of delays

A RunThrough spokeswoman said: "Start your summer season right with this fast and flat 10k around Northampton. Starting and finishing in Northampton Town FC Stadium, all abilities are welcome. Come for the unique location, friendly atmosphere, and well-earned finisher's medal.

"This route is the perfect opportunity to set a new PB or simply a fun morning out with a unique themed medal waiting for you at the finish!"

To enter the race, runners can buy tickets now, which are available until Saturday (June 5).

Tickets cost £26 and competitors will get a unique themed medal, chip timed results, free official event photographs, water and fruit and a flapjack.

Signs are currently dotted around Sixfields, Upton and Pineham warning drivers that there will be delays.

The roads being used will be closed to vehicles from 8.30am that day.