100-year-old ‘overwhelmed’ at surprise afternoon tea hosted to celebrate centenary birthday

A 100-year-old woman says she was “overwhelmed” that many people came together for a surprise afternoon tea to celebrate her centenary birthday.

Jacqueline Forrest-Smith turned 100 last Thursday (August 22) and the surprise celebration was hosted the same day at Alliston Gardens Community Centre.

The Northampton Irish Support Group – whose sessions Jacqueline regularly attended in her earlier years – kindly hosted the gathering for the 100-year-old’s loved ones and group members.

Though Jacqueline is not native to Northampton and was born in Kent, she has lived in the town for more than a quarter of her life after moving from Africa to the UK.

She has been very involved with animal welfare charities, both locally and nationally, and is an ardent supporter of Maureen Cook’s Save the Strays and Animals In Need.

Jacqueline’s father also had a keen interest in animals, and her support has remained just as strong as the years have gone on.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo about her birthday afternoon tea, Jacqueline said: “It’s a big surprise, I’m very grateful. I’m overwhelmed.”

The 100-year-old was pleased to see so many had come together to mark the milestone with her. They all enjoyed food, cake and sang happy birthday to Jacqueline.

As the 100-year-old is due to move into a care home this week, she has donated most of the belongings she no longer needs to animal charities. Her cats have also moved to Cornwall, to be looked after by an animal organisation that Jacqueline has been a member of for many years.

Wendy Hancock, who has been a friend of Jacqueline’s for more than 25 years, was also in attendance – and was described as a “stalwart to me” by the birthday girl.

Wendy first met Jacqueline when she was the manager at Golby’s pet shop and she received a phone call enquiring about cat litter deliveries. Wendy began delivering it to Jacqueline for free and, despite retiring two decades ago, they have remained friends ever since.

Jacqueline has enjoyed attending the Northampton Irish Support Group’s weekly wellbeing gatherings on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the years, where many gather to socialise and meet new people no matter where they are from.