10-year-old golfing prodigy hopes to follow in Rory McIlroy’s footsteps at upcoming world championships

A 10-year-old golfing prodigy is looking to follow in his idol Rory McIlroy’s footsteps at the upcoming IMG Junior World Golf Championships in the US from July 9 to 11.

Harry Odell, from St James, started playing golf at four years old and joined the Northamptonshire County Golf Club a year later, aged five.

His father, Mark Odell, said: “It was very obvious from such a young age that he had a real talent for the game.”

Since joining his golf club and under the management of coach Mark Norton, Harry managed to get his handicap down to 9.5 in April.

The 10-year-old has played at county level in the under 14s category, competing against those his age from Cambridge, Leicestershire, Rutland and Derbyshire.

Harry was a multi-award-winner at the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour and the British Junior Golf Tour, in which he competed against the best players in the UK in his age group.

Mark added, in jest: “Finding room for his trophies is becoming an issue, we might have to build an extension.”

Most weekends consist of travelling and playing tournament golf, and Harry has impressively played on 70 different courses in the UK and Europe.

Harry is excited to have qualified for the IMG Junior World Golf Championship in San Diego in July – where he will compete against 104 players from 30 different countries.

Just a couple of months ago, in February, Harry represented England in a championship in Marbella and achieved a respectable 14th place in the 10-to-11 age group.

Harry’s golfing idol Rory McIlroy played at this event in 1999 when he was the same age, which has built excitement for the 10-year-old.

Mark said: “Harry lives and breathes golf, spending many hours practising. It’s not unusual for him to practise for 12 hours a day during the holidays and weekends. He played his first 36 holes of golf aged just six.

“Harry has, for what feels like many years, woken me up at the crack of dawn with a full golf kit on, clubs already in the van, breakfast had, and lunch made. He is ready to go.

“I’m super proud of his work ethic and his improvements amaze me every year. He loves competing and has made many friends from all over the world playing this great game.”

If there are any individuals or businesses interested in sponsoring Harry on his golfing journey, message his Instagram page below or email [email protected].