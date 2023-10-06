10 things to do at Rushden Lakes during October 2023, including Halloween fun and hunting for pumpkins

3 . What's on at Rushden Lakes this month

Join Discover Northamptonshire every Wednesday during October for a series of lunchtime talks. Local historian Jon-Paul Carr will be discussing Northamptonshire’s American connections on October 4 and Black History in Northamptonshire is the topic of discussion on October 11. The Nene Wetlands Trusts will be giving a talk on migrating winter birds coming to stay with us for Christmas on October 18 and author Adrian Perkins will be speaking about his spooky ghost hunting adventures in Northamptonshire on October 25. All talks start at 1pm, last 45 minutes and need to be booked in advance. Tickets cost £2.50. More information at https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/lunchtime-talks-at-discover-northamptonshire/ Photo: National World