10 things to do at Rushden Lakes during October 2023, including Halloween fun and hunting for pumpkins

Visitors to Rushden Lakes have lots to look forward to during October, including plenty of Halloween-themed fun.
Bosses at the popular retail and leisure development have released details of what’s on and what’s new for anyone heading there this month.
And some of them might surprise you – there’s lots more going on at Rushden Lakes aside from just shopping or eating out!
Scroll down to see what is on offer this month, including family fun for the half-term break.
1. What's on at Rushden Lakes this month
Student offers at JD Sports from now until October 8. Students can enjoy an exclusive 20 per cent discount on selected lines so you can showcase your style on campus. But that's not all as you can visit the store for a thrilling chance to spin the wheel and win exciting prizes. But hurry as this offer ends on October 8! More information at https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/20-off-plus-win-prizes/ Photo: National World
Bubble Ci-tea is offering Halloween specials from now until October 31. Rushden Lakes' new arrival, Bubble Ci-tea launches their ‘NEVERMORE’ series just in time for the spooky season. Available until October 31, bubble tea fans can enjoy seasonal flavours, including The Raven - a decadent chocolate milk tea with caramel swirl, Nightshade - a bewitching concoction of blueberry, white peach and grape popping bubbles, and Wednesday - a ghostly blend of vanilla, blueberry, and marshmallow. More information at https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/bubble-citeas-halloween-specials/ Photo: Bubble Ci-Tea
Join Discover Northamptonshire every Wednesday during October for a series of lunchtime talks. Local historian Jon-Paul Carr will be discussing Northamptonshire’s American connections on October 4 and Black History in Northamptonshire is the topic of discussion on October 11. The Nene Wetlands Trusts will be giving a talk on migrating winter birds coming to stay with us for Christmas on October 18 and author Adrian Perkins will be speaking about his spooky ghost hunting adventures in Northamptonshire on October 25. All talks start at 1pm, last 45 minutes and need to be booked in advance. Tickets cost £2.50. More information at https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/lunchtime-talks-at-discover-northamptonshire/ Photo: National World
Embrace the Halloween spirit during a Pottery Pumpkin Workshop at the Discover Northamptonshire Hub on Friday, October 6 from 10am to midday. Local artist Lisa Lovett is leading the workshop, guiding participants to craft their own pumpkin masterpiece. The creative and engaging event offers a unique chance to tap into your artistic side just in time for the spooky season. Tickets are priced at £30pp, which covers expert tuition, all the necessary materials, and kiln firing for the finished pieces. Book with Lisa directly via [email protected]. More information at https://rushdenlakes.com/whats_on/pottery-pumpkin-workshop/ Photo: Rushden Lakes