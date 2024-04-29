10 much-loved pubs, cafes, bars and restaurants that have closed in Northampton over the past 12 months

Northampton is just as much loved for its delightful choice of eateries and watering holes as its many landmarks.

But sadly, as with much of the country, many of the town's independent businesses have struggled with rising energy bills and the fallout from Covid lockdowns.

Here, we look at ten much-loved cafes, bars and restaurants which have sadly bitten the dust over the past 12 months.

Do YOU know a closed venue which we haven't featured? Email [email protected].

1 . Muffin Break A popular coffee shop in Northampton’s Grosvenor Shopping Centre closed for good earlier this month. Muffin Break, situated on the ground floor next to Shoezone, shut its doors for the last time on Saturday, April 13 Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

2 . House of Dapper House of Dapper, a popular cafe and bar on Wellingborough Street, sadly closed its doors last November after nine years. In a heartfelt message on the shops’ social media, owner Sarah Clarke wrote: “All good things must come to an end – albeit the end of House Of Dapper was two years sooner than I’d expected." Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Electric Pavilion The award-winning cocktail bar and restaurant Electric Pavilion closed in February after less than a year open in the heart of the town centre. Located in Gold Street, it opened in April 2022 following a soft launch in December the previous year. Photo: NA Photo Sales

4 . Five Bells A closed down village pub near Northampton spent over a year sitting empty. The Five Bells in Bugbrooke has sat vacant for months following what has been a chequered recent past Photo: NA Photo Sales