10 more of the best places to enjoy a fry up in Northampton and beyond, according to you

Looking for a new breakfast destination this weekend?

Last month, we asked our readers to share their favourite eateries to enjoy a full English breakfast – and you did not disappoint.

We shared 13 of the best places to take on the great breakfast dish, and now we are back with another 10 of your personal favourites.

With more than 350 comments on our social media post, there were many venues which kept cropping up.

For your enjoyment over the weekend, we have collated the next 10 most popular suggestions.

Below are 10 of the best places in Northampton and beyond to enjoy a fry up, according to you.

Beckworth Emporium - Mears Ashby This venue may be popular for its afternoon teas, but has also ranked highly for its breakfasts among our readers. One comment said it is "absolutely amazing" and another praised the venue for being "reasonably priced for what you get".

Zapato Lounge - town centre Zapato Lounge offers a varied menu with something for everyone, and this includes a full English 'lounge breakfast'. One commenter said they appreciated the venue going the extra mile for those with dietary requirements, including gluten-free, veggie and vegan alternatives.

All Saints Bistro - town centre Located at All Saints Church at the heart of the town centre, commenters took to our social media post to recommend the full English breakfast offering at the Bistro. Why not give it a go if you're visiting the town centre this weekend?